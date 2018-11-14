Progressives Go On Offense With 'Indivisible 2.0'

After Trump "won," over 5000 "Indivisible" groups formed around the country as hands-on activists pushing the Congress from Red to Blue. They were decidedly local and focused on using the power of constituency to protest Republicanism at the House level.

Now that the House will be in Democratic control in January, what's next?

Meet Indivisible 2.0: Indivisible on Offense

Activists will still work locally, still be in contact with THEIR representatives in Congress. And if your district has flipped (congratulations) you'll be working to keep that Member of Congress accountable. NBC:

The new guide includes detailed advice on pressuring members to investigate Trump, but also on how to potentially confront Democratic leaders to secure concessions in what Indivisible calls "must-pass bills." [Budget and spending, primarily. --eds] "A small group of progressives willing to vote no on must-pass bills that Democratic leadership needs to pass gives them leverage, if they're willing to use it," the authors write. Indivisible's goal, according to the book, is to "pave the way to the post-Trump era" both by stymieing the Republican agenda and by laying the groundwork for a more robust progressive platform if they defeat Trump in 2020.

You can download the new guide here.