Is Another Democratic Socialist About To Topple An Incumbent In Colorado?

A poll released this week by Data for Progress has Melat Kiros up on 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette, 41-36. I'm skeptical of their polls, as they're biased, not usually very accurate, and generally just promotional tools to push a narrative. That said, this race must be very close, as the DeGette people seem to be in panic mode, spending millions to try to save the seat. The primary is June 30.

Source: Zeteo

A Democratic socialist born in 1997 is threatening to unseat a veteran Democrat who first took office in 1997.

In Colorado’s first congressional district, 29-year-old Melat Kiros leads corporate-backed 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette by five points, according to a new poll.

The survey, by Data for Progress, finds Kiros leading DeGette 41% to 36%. The poll was conducted on behalf of Justice Democrats, a progressive super PAC backing Kiros’s campaign, and the American Priorities PAC.

The results are an enormous shift from a March poll, also conducted by Data for Progress, which showed DeGette leading Kiros 40% to 7%. Since then, there has evidently been a 38-point-swing toward Kiros.

The poll comes as outside cash floods into the Denver race. Super PACs linked to the real estate lobby, the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, and the Democratic establishment – and some that have seemed to emerge out of nowhere – have all descended into the race in support of DeGette, and against Kiros.