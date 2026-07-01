Melat Kiros Defeats 15-term Incumbent Diana DeGette

Another Democratic Socialist takes down a long-term incumbent in a Democratic primary, this time in Colorado's 1st District.
By Ed ScarceJuly 1, 2026

The news outlets have been calling this a major upset, and I suppose it was. But anyone paying attention to this race knew that 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette was in serious trouble and did not give her DSA opponent as much attention as she ought to have until it was already too late. Millions were poured in from the usual suspects at the last minute, but to no avail. Since CO-01 in Denver is one of the bluest districts in the country, Melat Kiros will be their next congresswoman.

Source: Denver Post

Melat Kiros, a political newcomer and democratic socialist, defeated 15-term U.S. Rep Diana DeGette on Tuesday night in the Democratic primary to represent Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, a major upset in the nationally watched race.

The Associated Press called the contest for the 29-year-old Kiros — an attorney who pitched herself as a fresh, non-establishment Democrat — shortly after 10 p.m. after her initial 2-percentage-point lead had grown to 5.8 percentage points. By 11:30 p.m., Kiros’ lead had expanded to 9.6 percentage points as she collected 51.3% of the vote.

DeGette, 68, had won 41.7% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m., with an estimated 93% of the total votes counted.

Soon after the AP called the race, Kiros stepped on stage at a watch party attended by her supporters in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to declare victory.

“Tonight, Denver voters of all ages, all races, all religions sent a clear message: We will not wait. We will not wait to bring the fight to Donald Trump and the oligarchy,” she said. “We will not wait to demand that Congress abolish ICE and pass Medicare for All. We will not wait to end the politics of the past. To get big money out of our elections. To reject corporate PACs and AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee). And no, we will not wait to end the genocide in Gaza.”

As of this writing, DeGette has not conceded but likely will the following morning.

Kyle Clark is right, it wasn't close.

UPDATE: DeGette has now conceded.

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