Melat Kiros Defeats 15-term Incumbent Diana DeGette

The news outlets have been calling this a major upset, and I suppose it was. But anyone paying attention to this race knew that 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette was in serious trouble and did not give her DSA opponent as much attention as she ought to have until it was already too late. Millions were poured in from the usual suspects at the last minute, but to no avail. Since CO-01 in Denver is one of the bluest districts in the country, Melat Kiros will be their next congresswoman.

Source: Denver Post

Melat Kiros, a political newcomer and democratic socialist, defeated 15-term U.S. Rep Diana DeGette on Tuesday night in the Democratic primary to represent Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, a major upset in the nationally watched race. The Associated Press called the contest for the 29-year-old Kiros — an attorney who pitched herself as a fresh, non-establishment Democrat — shortly after 10 p.m. after her initial 2-percentage-point lead had grown to 5.8 percentage points. By 11:30 p.m., Kiros’ lead had expanded to 9.6 percentage points as she collected 51.3% of the vote. DeGette, 68, had won 41.7% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m., with an estimated 93% of the total votes counted. Soon after the AP called the race, Kiros stepped on stage at a watch party attended by her supporters in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to declare victory. “Tonight, Denver voters of all ages, all races, all religions sent a clear message: We will not wait. We will not wait to bring the fight to Donald Trump and the oligarchy,” she said. “We will not wait to demand that Congress abolish ICE and pass Medicare for All. We will not wait to end the politics of the past. To get big money out of our elections. To reject corporate PACs and AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee). And no, we will not wait to end the genocide in Gaza.”

As of this writing, DeGette has not conceded but likely will the following morning.

Democratic socialist Melat Kiros beat U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in a Colorado House primary, a stunning victory for the first-time candidate against a nearly 30-year incumbent.



More at https://t.co/GGzSd1GlAh pic.twitter.com/BYpKQxINTQ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2026

Kyle Clark is right, it wasn't close.

Denver is done counting for tonight and Melat Kiros is just shy of a 10% lead over Diana DeGette.



About 28k ballots remain to be counted. With late ballot trending Kiros, she’s headed for a double digit victory in CO-1. This race wasn’t close. pic.twitter.com/HyKmgjTeGy — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 1, 2026

UPDATE: DeGette has now conceded.