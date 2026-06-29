AOC: 'If You Don't Want To Be Prosecuted, Don't Do Crimes'

On Friday, MAGA Mike spoke to a group of Christian Nationalists and warned them that if the Democrats win in November, they would start up numerous investigations into the Trump crime syndicate and its supporters. MAGA Mike added that he and his fellow Republicans are the only thing standing between these people and the consequences for their crimes.

On Friday night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Jen Psaki for an interview and proceeded to fillet MAGA Mike and President Pedo like an artisan:

PSAKI: Before the break, I played a clip of Little Mike Johnson, as I like to call him, laying out how a Democratic majority in Congress would investigate the president, the cabinet, donors, and friends. It all sounds, I think, probably to a lot of people watching and a lot of people out there who were infuriated by the level of corruption, pretty good. But you've also talked about a lot of things you deeply care about: health care; affordable housing; I know there are many other things. What do you see as the right priorities, balance of things, especially as it relates to investigations and accountability? Where does that fall, and how much time should be spent on that?

AOC: I mean, I, of course. I spent many years on the oversight committee in Congress, which is in charge of investigations during the first Trump administration. I helped, you know, I helped on the investigation of Michael Cohen at the time, which led to a record settlement from Attorney General James.

But I think that it really is. It genuinely is a situation where we can walk and chew gum at the same time. There are certain committees that I think will be spearheading real investigations into this administration. There has to be accountability. And it has to be, because we cannot allow this level of corruption to consume our public service in our government, ever again. And the only way that you allow that, the only way that you set that precedent. It is by aggressive investigation, and consequences, and oftentimes some of the things that do come out in congressional investigations sometimes yield to either state pursuits, etc.

And you know, Mike Johnson paints this as though it's some partisan witch hunt. But if you don't want to be prosecuted for crimes, don't do crimes. And he's talking about running a protection racket. And we are already seeing that this Trump administration has run what some have called one of the largest pedophile protection programs in American history in the cover-up of the Epstein files. They violated the law when Congress mandated that they release the Epstein files. They're still hiding Epstein files, protecting, protecting some of the most gruesome behavior that is shocking to the human conscience. And so when Mike Johnson tells a group of wealthy donors, "I'm the only thing standing between you and a consequence," that should rattle at the conscience of every American. What he wants to do is create, and rather not even create, because it's already been creating, created, but protect a class of impunity in America that says, "you can commit whatever crime. and so long as you pay a check to us, we will protect you." And that is a model of extortion in American politics. And you know what? That's their pitch. That's their pitch, but at the end of the day. like, like I've always said, they have money, but we've got people, and that's why our pitch needs to be focused on. Making the lives of everyday Americans better, because they're sure as hell are going to be making the lives of billionaires better and better and better every year. Our job is to make the lives of single mothers, and working families, and students trying to waitress through school, and, you know, mechanics trying to keep the business afloat. That needs to be our focus. And that's the only way that we're going to be able, I think, to turn this ship around, which is through tackling on the extreme levels of inequality and corruption that persist in America.

Some day, AOC is going to be president, and I hope to live to see that day. Because it's going to take someone with her drive, her intelligence, and her work ethic to clean up what the Trump crime syndicate has done.