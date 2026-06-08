Beyond Parody: Trump's Ag Secretary Blames Biden For Screwworm Outbreak

2026 called. Trump’s Agriculture Secretary just set a new world record for most pathetic excuse by blaming a screwworm outbreak on Biden on CNBC's 'Squawk Box.' These people are allergic to responsibility.

Beyond parody strikes again. On day whatever of the new Trump administration, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has officially declared that the emerging screwworm outbreak is Joe Biden’s fault. Yes, actual parasitic worms eating into livestock are apparently part of the Biden legacy. Even though the last appearance of the parasitic flies with larvae that burrow in healthy tissue of cattle, deer, horses, and other warm-blooded animals in the mainland United States was in the 1960s. Still, it's Biden's fault.

"I do think it's important to note that under the last administration with the massive movement under the open borders policy, the cartels, etc., border security, that's when it began to make its way back up toward America, hitting Mexico in early 2023, moving its way up through Mexico in 2024, and when we walked in the door last year, I was sworn in on February 13th of 2025, they laid this all out for me and I said, well, where are the sterile flies, right?" she said.

"I mean, this is, we've beaten it before, we've got to beat it again, and obviously not much had been done to push back," she added.

She's literally blaming Biden for flesh-eating maggots—the party of personal responsibility, ladies and gentlemen. However, critics, including Democratic lawmakers and the Texas Agriculture Commissioner, have blamed the outbreak on the Trump administration's cuts to federal agency staff and the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) elimination of screwworm monitoring programs in Central America. And I'm pretttty sure DOGE didn't exist during Biden's time in office.

It's not just Rollins. GOP Sen. Roger Marshall somehow blamed Joe Biden, too.