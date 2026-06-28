Buttigieg Family Targeted By False Report To Family Services

Former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg lashed out after enduring a very vile and ugly incident this week involving their 4-year-old twins.

Pete Buttigieg Rages Against Child Protective Services Being Falsely Called on His Family: ‘Politically Motivated Hoax’:

Pete Buttigieg had Child Protective Services called on him in what was deemed a “politically motivated hoax” reported on the politician.

The former Transportation Secretary wrote a long Substack post Friday detailing CPS arriving to investigate him and his husband and question their children earlier this week. The agency was told that he was committing crimes against his children and showed up to check everything out.

“An anonymous caller had contacted CPS,” Buttigieg wrote. “The caller said that he had spoken to a woman who claimed to have met me at a conference several years ago in Alabama, where she said I told her that I had committed unspeakable violent crimes, and the caller believed my children were still at risk.”

He added: “Many times over the years, I have been denounced, yelled at, protested, threatened, and heckled. I’ve been through political attacks in office, death threats in public life, and rocket attacks in war. But this is the ugliest thing that has happened to me since my career in service began.”