CNN Pollster: Iran War Is A Disaster For Trump

CNN's Harry Enten delivered more bad polling data from Fox News to Donald Trump on Thursday morning.

Much of the country, even Fox News and other conservative and MAGA supporters of Trumper asking what was the point of the Iran War?

ENTEN: I think the American people are going, what was the point of all of that?

What was the point of all that? Because the American people hate it. And the way you can know that they hate it, just take a look.

Trump's net approval ratings hits lows for Fox poll, and this is Fox polls. In May, he had his lowest ever rating at minus 22 points.

You come into the poll that was released last night, the second lowest ever, one point better, at minus 21 points, way underwater.



And with independents, I know you love when I point out the independents, Johnny B. 55 points underwater. I mean, my goodness gracious, this was a political disaster.



No wonder the president wants to move on from it.

He said he didn't want to be Herbert Hoover.

It may be that voters were already looking at him like that in a manner of speaking.

What about on inflation, which may be driving some of these numbers and directly related to the war with Iran?

Yeah, you know, you mentioned Herbert Hoover, the economy, right?

That sunk his presidency.

Inflation is what is sinking Donald Trump's presidency to all-time lows, at least according to Fox, because just take a look here.