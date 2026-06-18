Democratic Socialist Poised To Become Mayor Of Washington D.C.

As of this posting, around 9 a.m. Eastern, her opponent, Kenyan McDuffie, has conceded, and Janeese Lewis George will be Washington's next mayor.
Source: Newsweek
Janeese Lewis George held a commanding lead early Wednesday in Washington, D.C.'s Democratic mayoral primary, putting the self-described democratic socialist on track to become the city's next mayor if her advantage holds.
With 64 percent of ballots counted, George had 52.8 percent of the vote, ahead of Kenyan McDuffie at 36.6 percent. Because D.C. is overwhelmingly Democratic, the winner of the Democratic primary is strongly favored in November.
A Lewis George win would be a major victory for the political left, which has grown its power over the past decade. She looks poised to join New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a new wave of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members and endorsees to serve as mayors in major American cities. Lewis George becoming D.C. mayor would bring democratic socialism to President Donald Trump's backyard.
Navigating the president will be a major question Lewis George faces as the likely next D.C. mayor. Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser has sought to establish a cordial relationship with the president, but Trump has already made threats to D.C.'s home rule in the days leading up to the election, as polls showed Lewis George had established a polling lead.
While not official just yet, her opponent has just conceded.
NEWS: Janeese Lewis George, a proud Democratic Socialist, has won the Democratic primary for Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Congratulations to Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George. pic.twitter.com/4hq4N9oNST
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 17, 2026
NEW: Kenyan McDuffie called Janeese Lewis George this morning and conceded the mayoral race, per two sources familiar with the conversation. Barring any huge surprises in the vote counting Lewis George has won this primary.
— Alex Koma (@AlexKomaDC) June 18, 2026
Janeese Lewis George, a self-described democratic socialist, could become the next mayor of D.C.
Now, Trump is threatening to take over the nation's capital if she wins, an assault on the Home Rule Act of 1973 and a grave threat to the democratic process. https://t.co/ufpiHYybxt pic.twitter.com/pU5woypPlN
— Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) June 13, 2026