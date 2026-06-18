As of this posting, around 9 a.m. Eastern, her opponent, Kenyan McDuffie, has conceded, and Janeese Lewis George will be Washington's next mayor.

Source: Newsweek



Janeese Lewis George held a commanding lead early Wednesday in Washington, D.C.'s Democratic mayoral primary, putting the self-described democratic socialist on track to become the city's next mayor if her advantage holds.

With 64 percent of ballots counted, George had 52.8 percent of the vote, ahead of Kenyan McDuffie at 36.6 percent. Because D.C. is overwhelmingly Democratic, the winner of the Democratic primary is strongly favored in November.

A Lewis George win would be a major victory for the political left, which has grown its power over the past decade. She looks poised to join New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a new wave of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members and endorsees to serve as mayors in major American cities. Lewis George becoming D.C. mayor would bring democratic socialism to President Donald Trump's backyard.

Navigating the president will be a major question Lewis George faces as the likely next D.C. mayor. Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser has sought to establish a cordial relationship with the president, but Trump has already made threats to D.C.'s home rule in the days leading up to the election, as polls showed Lewis George had established a polling lead.