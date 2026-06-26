Fake Populist Hawley Has Thoughts On Elitists Sipping Martinis In Gated Communities

A federal judge ruled against the Trump policy of making arrests at immigration courts nationwide this Tuesday:

Tuesday’s ruling marks a major blow to the Trump administration, which rescinded long-held guidance that had limited immigration enforcement in or near courthouse, though the White House on Tuesday also notched a legal victory in its mass deportation efforts in a separate case.

Last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began detaining migrants in courthouse hallways across the country, sometimes moments after pleading their cases. The move raised alarm among attorneys and advocates who said the practice was turning immigration courts from places of due process into zones of fear and punishing people who were following the rules.

So naturally, the wingnuts are up in arms. During an appearance on this Wednesday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley was asked about the ruling by host Laura Ingraham, and the Ivy League college graduate who doesn't even live in his home state proceeded to opine about these elitist judges who "sit back in their gated communities, issue these rulings, and then go off and sip martinis at their private pools."

Here's the entire fearmongering, race-baiting exchange with Ingraham:

INGRAHAM: You have these radical district court judges trying to undermine all of them.

HAWLEY: You know, imagine being a liberal Laura and telling cops that they cannot arrest criminals on federal property. And this is just the nearest beginning of what they want to do.

Let's never forget the Democrats want to give every single illegal in this country a lawyer paid for by taxpayers.

INGRAHAM: Cellphones.

HAWLEY: They want to give them more rights than American citizens have. Basically, the liberal view, if you are a taxpaying American citizen, you've got no rights. If you're a criminal, you've got all the rights. And if you're an illegal criminal, you've got double the rights. It's absolutely insane.

INGRAHAM: The judge is trying to argue, he's kind of a young guy in his mid-40s, Northern District of California, I believe, shocker. But trying to argue that it's arbitrary and capricious, because they have to use that standard to overturn the federal action here. It's arbitrary and capricious to go to the courthouse. How? This is where it's safest to arrest somebody.

HAWLEY: 100%. And you know, this is not a judicial opinion. I read it. This is not a judicial opinion. This is a left-wing screed, claiming the authority of law -- by the way I thought that the Supreme Court said no more nationwide injunctions, yet this guy basically just issued a nationwide injunction Laura. He wants the cops to come to him and ask him for permission before they arrest anybody. It's absolutely insane.

INGRAHAM: And by the way the same judge, Senator, also struck down ICE's nationwide waiver that allows migrants to be held in temporary facilities beyond the standard just 12 hour limit.

So every major enforcement move by President Trump, which has kept this country safe, defended our sovereignty and the rule of law, has been deep-sixed by one liberal appointee to the court or another.

HAWLEY: That's right. One after another issuing these nationwide injunctions. The Supreme Court said, knock it off. And you got liberal judges like this who continue to do it. They want to handcuff the cops. They want to release the criminals. They want to give no rights to victims. This is their vision for America, Laura. I mean, you see it all over. You hear it from the Democrats in Congress. People like this have no business being on a bench.

INGRAHAM: You know what, maybe they should house, I worked for a wonderful federal appellate court judge who's no longer with us, but imagine just saying, okay, you want the illegals here so badly, Judge Pitts, then you can house five illegal families in your spacious chambers. Just welcome them to live with you. Adopt an illegal alien family and you pay all the bills. Suddenly their tune would change.

HAWLEY: He'd know what the rest of America feels like in towns across America who have to accept these illegals, who have to put up with the crime, and liberals like him sit back in their gated communities, issue these rulings, and then go off and sip martinis at their private pools. I think you're absolutely right.

INGRAHAM: And in socialists and communist societies, the elites never have to live with the consequences of their actions. It's the people who have to suffer because they buy into this notion of a socialist utopia. We're going to a lot of money, free stuff. Never happens. Everyone just gets pushed down.

HAWLEY: And you see it here and that's what's going to happen here if guys like this get his way. But he's not going to get his way because this is why we elected Donald Trump Laura he's putting better judges on the bench I predict that this ruling won't stand.