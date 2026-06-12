Here We Go Again With This Social Security Bullsh*t

Four senior senators, two Democrats and two Republicans, are calling on Congress to tackle the “hard” debate over how to extend the solvency of Social Security after the program’s trustees issued a new report this week projecting it will face a significant shortfall at the end of 2032.

“It’s clear now that Congress shouldn’t delay any longer. Several of us have been coming together to talk about how we can strengthen Social Security for current and future generations of retirees. We say to our colleagues: join us in doing what we were elected to do — legislate on hard issues and protect this lifeline program for our kids and grandkids,” Sens. Dick Durbin, Bill Cassidy, Tom Kaine and Thom Tillis said in a joint statement.

The senators issued their call to action after Social Security’s trustees warned that the program will become insolvent by the end of 2032 and beneficiaries would see their monthly payments reduced by 22 percent.

Durbin, Cassidy, Kaine and Tillis said Congress has good ideas for shoring up the program but needs to find the courage to act.

It's not actually a "hard" debate, unless you're more worried about your big-money donors than ordinary people surviving on Social Security. Judging by the cast of usual suspects, they're going to try to scare us into support major cuts. The wealthy are not paying enough but that's the real hard truth these characters are not willing to face. And Dick Durbin, who's retiring, is probably more interested in feathering his own retirement next with this move.

Social Security becoming insolvent isn’t some inevitable disaster. It’s a policy choice. And shame on the Democrats who think they can bamboozle us into cuts.

This has to stop, Social Security is not theirs to cut. Simple truth, it’s not that hard to comprehend. #HandsOff 💙🍀 — (@allie10.bsky.social) 2026-06-11T14:06:51.881Z

Donald Trump's policies are accelerating Social Security’s insolvency. Here’s a common-sense solution: My bill would fund Social Security for the next 75 YEARS by making the wealthy pay their fair share — and EXPAND benefits at the same time. It’s time to act. — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 2026-06-10T15:24:56.102Z