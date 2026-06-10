'I Don't Know What That Means': Watters Confused By Trump's Iran Deal Remarks

Fox's Jesse Watters knows Trump is full of crap when he keeps saying he's "very close" to a deal with Iran, but he pretends to be perplexed by it instead.

I keep wondering how long this can go on with these propagandists carrying water for Trump and his constant lies that we're just days away from some "deal" with Iran, only to have hostilities continue. The Strait of Hormuz continue to be closed, and the Iranians contradicting what Trump said, before we start to see some cracks in the armor.

This Wednesday we had some frustration from Fox's Laura Ingraham, who was pressing a former State Department official about a downed Apache helicopter which was hit by Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz this Tuesday, and how the Iranians still had the capability to do that if their military was supposedly "obliterated" as Trump keeps claiming.

On this Tuesday's The Five, while discussing the incident, Watters basically admitted Trump is lying to everyone, but used these weasel words to do it:

WATTERS: The president indicated he does not want to resume major combat operations. He said if we did do that, you’d have the strait closed for another two, three, four months. And he doesn’t want that. And he keeps saying "We’re very close." "We’re days away." And I don’t know what that means. We’ve heard that for a very long time. The oil has gone down, and it was closed at, I think, $89 today, but gas prices are very high. There’s a lot of people in the administration, I think, that would like to see the job finished, and others think that, you know, we’re pretty close. But what do we know?

They all know he's nuts and has no clue what the hell he's doing and is surrounded by a bunch of incompetent grifters that don't have a clue when it comes to international diplomacy as well -- and that no one trusts Trump to negotiate a deal in good faith.

How much longer it takes for any of them to ever actually admit that, time will tell. My guess is never unless a bunch of Republicans finally decide they've had enough of Trump and break with him publicly.