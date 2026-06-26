Iran Makes It Clear Who Controls The Strait Of Hormuz

For the umpteenth time, Trump has claimed that the United States won his war against Iran and that we were in control of the Strait of Hormuz. And for the umpteenth time, Iran demonstrated that this was simply not true.

CNN's Erin Burnett reported that Iran has taken credit for an attack on a cargo ship that was going through the Strait. But the way in which she did report the news was remarkable. It was almost like she was as sick of Trump's crap as the rest of us are:

It's a cargo ship that had just passed through the Strait of Hormuz. It was attacked by Iran. A strike that leaves any sort of an agreement between Trump and Iran as shaky and amorphous and undefined, and how many synonyms can I come up with on that, as it already was, is in question tonight. And what we know about this attack is that a cargo ship was hit by a one-way attack drone, according to the Wall Street Journal, which also. Reports that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible. Tehran is just showing the obvious here, though, but this action, speaking louder than any word, showing that yes, they are still in control of the Strait of Hormuz. They can shut it down whenever they want, despite what Trump just claimed.

Then, after playing a tape of Trump making his false claims of control, Burnett drove the point home further by adding, "Now, obviously, if you have total control of the strait, other countries aren't bombing ships in the strait. OK, that's just to state the obvious."

The only question is how long before someone in the White House notices and wakes Trump up so he can have a tantrum to distract from the myriad of failures that Trump is having.