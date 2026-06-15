Jim Jordan Tells Some Lies About Trump Caring About Gas Prices

When asked by Fox New host Peter Doocy about Trump telling the country he doesn't care about high cost of gas because of his Iran war, Rep Jim Jordan gaslighted Fox News, changed the meaning and context of Trump's words to the country in an attempt to make him appear sympathetic to their plight, instead of full of contempt and unempathetic.

The 2026 midterms are fast approaching and Republicans are very concerned, as they should be.

DOOCY: I think the president has made clear, his only concern with this whole effort is making sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. And that if gas prices have to go up to do that, it's worth it because at this moment, when he looks at the big picture, he does not care about the midterms. Are you guys in the House sweating that part at all? JORDAN: He was, I mean, everyone knows that statement was to stress how important it is to make sure, just what we just talked about, they don't get, this regime doesn't get a nuclear weapon. Of course he cares about the midterms, of course he cares about the price of gas because he cares about Americans. He cares about our, the good families, the good people who make up the greatest country in history. So he cares about all that. And hopefully we get this deal done. Gas prices come down and we win the midterms.

Demented Donald has made it very clear he doesn't care that the American people at all when it comes to fulfilling his whims, obsessions while taking vengeance against his political rivals.

Trump has said "affordability" was a hoax.

When a reporter asked Trump about the affordability crisis and if that would effect him making a deal with Iran, Trump said, "Not even a little bit."

Trump thought Iran would fold as soon as we bombed and killed their leaders. He never gave a hoot about oil or gas prices at the time and his actions have caused inflation to rise even further. In an interview Trump said he tanked the US economy on purpose and told the country he loves inflation.

Q: Mr. President, about the latest inflation number, which came out this morning. Could that be a good way to... TRUMP: No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.

Trump only cares about himself and the family finances.

Gym Jordan is another in a long line of sycophants that spit on the US Constitution to service this blot on the presidency.