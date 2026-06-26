MAGA Psychiatrist Pushing RFK Jr To Make TDS Official Mental Illness

Just when you think Trump world can’t get any more Orwellian, someone comes along to top the last bit of totalitarian gaslighting.

In this case, it’s psychiatrist Carole Lieberman and her effort to make “Trump Derangement Syndrome” an official illness with three classifications: mild, moderate and severe. She said she plans to be “literally walking it in – to the American Psychiatric Association very soon,” Right Wing Watch has reported.

“Each level has approximately 8 to 10 symptoms and you have to have a certain number in each category to be able to qualify," Lieberman told right-wing broadcaster Mary Walter. Lieberman said an example of a mild case is someone who has “a meltdown when they hear a song that is associated with Trump, like YMCA.” TDS has “taken over more” of the lives of moderates, according to Lieberman. She named Jimmy Kimmel, “would-be assassins” and “people who attack Teslas because of Elon Musk” as examples of severe cases.

Lieberman went on to blame “low self-esteem” for men who hate Trump. She called them “envious of Trump" because he "has the stereotypically all the things that a man—an alpha male—would and should have.” For women, it’s really “about their feelings towards him as a man." She is probably at least partially right about that but not for the reasons she thinks. When a man boasts about grabbing women by the p***y, it’s rather off-putting, doncha think?

Host Mary Walter agreed TDS “is an absolute mental illness.” Right Wing Watch caught her promoting Lieberman’s views on The Todd Starnes Show. She told Starnes that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s totally unqualified secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, “is working on” making TDS a diagnosable mental illness.

But for Walter and Starnes, it seems more about locking up your political foes. Walter wants to “fill up some empty malls in Jersey” and “house people who are infected with the woke mind virus."

Starnes said, “I love this idea” because “these people, they need to be in some sort of a hospital, some sort of a home. They need professional help.”

"That's what Secretary Kennedy is trying to do,” Walter said. She then called the three levels of TDS that Lieberman is working on “all very scientific.”

Historians rate the extremely unpopular Donald Trump as the worst president in American history. He’s a felon, an admitted sexual predator, a compulsive liar, and blatantly corrupt. He has worked to undermine democracy and our democratic institutions, and he instigated an insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol. But the people who oppose him are the sickos?

Methinks this shrink and her acolytes are the ones who need help.