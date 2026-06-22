Maradona's 'Goal Of The Century' At World Cup

On this day in 1986, Argentina's Diego Maradona scored two amazing goals against England in the World Cup, catapulting him into the all-time great category.

In that game, there were two memorable goals. One is called the "Hand of God" goal, which, if they had slow-motion replay and VAR, they might have overturned, but alas, they did not.

The second goal was magical.

Lionel Messi now claims GOAT status, which is hard to argue against, but he never played in Maradona's era, when horrible fields and insane physical play were allowed.

With the USMNT playing the best soccer since 2002, there is real interest in the sport across the country.

Open thread.