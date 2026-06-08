Steve Hilton: Trump Will Help Him Lower Gas Prices Only In California

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo gave a tongue bath to hosted California Republican gubernatiorial candidate Steve Hilton. Predictably, she pointed to Trump's own policies which have led to skyrocketing gas prices to claim Hilton can lower gas prices with Trump's help.

This is wack!

Before introducing Steve Hilton, the MAGA Queen erroneously claimed Republicans are doing well in California's primary system, which is not true since multiple Democratic candidates in both the Mayor and Gubernatorial races are splitting their votes.

"Now, President Trump endorsed you, Steve. You have a relationship with the president. What kind of change could you affect if, in fact, you work with the federal government on certain policies?" Bartiromo asked.

"So many people say to me here in California, oh, how are you going to win as a Republican?" Hilton replied. "How are you going to win with President Trump's endorsement?"

That is his dilemma. California loathes Donald Trump. Vonshitzhispants has reciprocated by denying FEMA funds and interfering with the water supply that wreaked havoc during the Pacific Palisades fires. Hilton said California wants change, but not the kind he would bring.

HILTON: When it comes to the president, he wants to do things in California that would help Californians. Let's start with the biggest and most obvious one, gas prices. Just yesterday in the Bay Area, gas prices, I saw, $7.89. That is crippling for a regular family or someone who drives their truck to get to and from work. The president wants to help lower gas prices by opening up California oil and gas production.

Gas prices are higher in the great state of California. Los Angeles has an average price of around $6.07. Hilton pulls the usual Republican trick of finding one place that is the worst and then aping it onto the entirety of the state. SF had one station that reportedly had the $7.89. The average in SF is $6.19. No one but desperate people go to that price-gouging gas station.

This is beside the fact Trump already said he couldn't care less about the affordability crisis or the rest of the country. As you might recall, he said the high cost of fuel was the price we paid for reining in a fictional nuclear Iran.

Trump has no influence in the state except by withholding much needed federal assistance as punishment. If we look at the governor primaries now, and if he faces off against either Becerra or Steyer, he would get clobbered.

Since Trump came into politics in 2016, he creates a problem, blames Democrats for it, and then offers a solution for something that should never been a problem. And his solution is always much worse than before he created the problem in the first place.

If Trump didn't sneak attack Iran because Netanyahu was about to, then there wouldn't be a cock-up with the oil supply in the world.

Me my guest, Steve, and hang your shingle around Trump's neck.