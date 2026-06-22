True Believers Know Every Lie Donald Tells Is True

President Trump is making preposterous claims about what's happening to the Reflecting Pool in D.C. He's ordering people to be detained for imaginary crimes.

President Trump said on Saturday that “multiple individuals” had been arrested for vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and that problems with a more than $14 million renovation project had become so severe that the pool would likely have to be at least partly drained for “necessary repairs.” ... Among those accused of vandalism was David Carter Hearn, 67, a cyclist and three-time Olympian as a canoeist who says he stopped at the site on Friday just to have a look, then reached down to touch a strip of peeling blue paint mixed with the algae. The U.S. Park Police arrested Mr. Hearn shortly after, accusing him of destroying government property, a crime that can carry up to a 10-year prison sentence. Mr. Hearn denies the charge. ... The administration has not released the names of others accused of vandalizing the pool, a crime that Mr. Trump said on Saturday could lead to “years in jail.” In a later post, he said without evidence that vandals had “poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.”

Trump's critics, most of whom are rational, intelligent people, appear to assume that his base knows he's lying about the vandalism.

I never get used to how much cultists will degrade themselves by pretending to believe this lunatic’s nonsense.



— Great Popehat My Honor (@kenwhite.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 2:11 AM

Another Bluesky commenter writes:

Didn't we establish that the obviousness of the lie is part of the power play? It's clear bullshit but they can punish people with it, and that's what his voters love, that it doesn't *matter* it's a lie.

But they don't think his lies about the Reflecting Pool are lies. They believe him.

Here are some of the top comments in response to a Fox News story about the Reflecting Pool:

Ruining a $14.8 million dollar job. How is that a misdemeanor? They should all be convicted felons with full restitution orders. **** You know, I never cared for Biden, Obama or Clinton's policies, but I sure the hecks wouldn't vandalize my own country. **** If I just finished a 52-mile bike ride, reaching into a reflecting pool to touch peeling sealant to see what it felt like wouldn't be the first thing on my mind! He's an idiot! **** Juvenile delinquents vandalize. Those are actual adults behaving like juvenile delinquents. **** It is beyond belief. An American would vandalize a national monument because he hates the president who renovated the pool. Have democrats completely gone crazy? **** Vandalizing a national monument is a serious felony folks! The perps need to have the maximum sentence available! This is getting out of hand! Nasty people! **** It takes a really awful person to vandalize a monument that the government is attempting to restore to its former glory **** Those 'Love Not Hate' folks sure are hateful.

In response to a New York Post story, there's this:

Why would he think that he could just start messing around with a monument in DC, and nothing would happen?

Make this vandal pay for the repairs. Shameless this is a national monument, not a Trump monument; doing this on our 250th anniversary is a double disgrace for these criminal vandals. **** These vandals defacing government property by ripping out the liner need to pay for the replacement repairs of the liner. This was a multimillion $ restoration project! Even if you don't like the current president, you can't just vandalize the white house property ! This guy is an older man. His last Olympic competition was over 26 years ago. Make him and the other vandals pay!!!! **** I'm an avid bike rider and I never once stopped riding my bike and reached into a fountain to pull out a floating piece of plastic. I'm weird like that. **** What did I do ! What did I do! The common phase used by criminals. **** The white version of "I dint do nuffin"

The comments in response to Breitbart's story are more of the same:

President Trump is working to Make America Great Again! Democrats only try to destroy America. **** Democrats only doing what Democrats do. **** It's so incredibly stupid, it's gotta be Democrats. They prefer the unhealthy large germ factory. **** Lock them up with no trial and keep them in the DC jail for as long as possible. Then throw the book at them like they did to Grandma and Grandpa for trespassing. Only this is vandalism. **** Let them meet in jail the people they've been rooting for and see how that goes. **** For someone to be filled with so much hatred toward Trump that they would act like children destroying hard work and beautiful things our taxes paid for is beyond comprehension. And to think, every bit of the hatred learned by them was deceitfully installed in their weak little minds by their handlers who are only using them until they get what they want: the destruction of our country. **** Democrats seek to: MAKE AMERICA A S**THOLE FOREVER

And at Gateway Pundit:

The progressive Democrats are insane. They are literally mentally ill. Wearing shirts that say TEAM ALGAE and knifing the pool liner are not the actions of a mentally balanced individual. We are seeing mass hysteria becoming mass insanity. **** End times, expect it to get way, way, worse. **** Demonic **** Demonic manifestations will become almost normal. Just in the last 10 years we've seen this type of demonic activity increase 100 fold. Expect it to increase a 1000+ fold in the coming years. **** Beheadings (of whites) has gotten way too common in this country. **** Team Algae should be declared a terrorist organization and the charges upgraded to reflect that.. I’m not kidding either **** What the F is wrong with these lunatics? They are enemy combatants of the United States and should be treated as such. **** They were indoctrinated in our schools to hate our country. That is what happens when you let people who openly hate your country run the education system for multiple generations. Add to that, these same people controlled most of the mass-media. **** The enemy within. **** This is some serious TDS. Although, kids today are taught to hate America from their first day in school. Seems to me root cause is not the crime you see. All these Dim really just trying to get their guts pushed in and if they go to jail they will get all the LOVE they want... They are Dims so they lust to have anything jammed in their bungholios...

I should probably stop there.

America has a two-party system. Members of the Democratic Party regularly say that they think America needs a strong Republican Party. They praise bipartisanship and "working across the aisle." They get their news from outlets like The New York Times that are often harshly critical of their own party.

Members of the Republican Party get their news from Fox, which depicts Democrats as uniformly evil -- Republican-hating, America-despising, crime-loving, chaos-admiring psychopaths. Of course these people believe that evil Democrats (with "Trump derangement syndrome") deliberately vandalized the Reflecting Pool. Of course they don't believe this was a botched restoration -- they don't believe Trump is capable of doing a bad job.

They're nearly 40% of the country -- and they vote. Yet our political culture never argues that they're the problem. Our political culture believes that, as Toby Buckle puts it, "the right must be understood, but never blamed." And that's why America is in this mess.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog