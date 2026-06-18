Trump Backtracks: Only Fair Iran Has Ballistic Missiles

At the end of the G7 Summit in France, Trump remarkably defended Iran's right to have ballistic missiles, after proclaiming they would never be allowed to have any.

Up is down and black is blue. 'I never said what I said,' and 'I never promised what I promised,' is the norm in the MAGA universe.

During his press conference, Trump rambled about many topics, including not wanting to be remembered as Herbert Hoover. Demented Donald will have his own category of failure left all to himself. He's earned that much.

And then he made these pronouncements that left much of the US press shocked.

So, we'll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address non-nuclear issues, such as the conventional ballistic missiles, which we'll be talking about, and support them. And they have to have some, because other people have some. You gotta have some. Somebody said, you shouldn't give them one. And I have guys, I like some of these guys. But I don't think they're smart. "Sir, you shouldn't let them have any missile." I said, well, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can't have them? "Yes, sir." It doesn't work that way, you know? It doesn't work that way. And missiles aren't the problem. Missiles, they hurt a little location, but they don't blow up the planet. So, the Gulf nations will address the non-nuclear issues, as we'll be talking about the ballistic missiles, and we'll talk also about the terrorist proxies that they have, that we don't want that to happen.

Missiles aren't the problem? WTF? They only do a little damage?

Later, a reporter asked why the about face.

"You said going into it was to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles and its capabilities to build more. Why is it acceptable to you now that they keep some of that capability and Iran is Iran?" Trump couldn't give a coherent answer and moved on.

Trump was forced to give up much all of what he in the agreement because his war of choice did not work out like he planned. Everyone with a brain told him this would happen, but he reveled in his own glory and we all paid for it.

When Trump makes up a story and uses his "sir" voice to make a point, you know he's hiding or lying.

Trump humiliated himself in front of the world press and no amount of Fox News spin can change it.