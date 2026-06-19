Trump Jokes He'll Blame Vance If Iran Deal Fails — And We All Know He's Not Joking

Donald Trump threw JD Vance under the bus when responding to a question by Fox News' Peter Doocy on Vance's role in the Iran peace deal negotiations.

Demented Donald made sure to couch his words as if he was joking with JD Vance, but we've seen Trump in action. When one of his many disastrous ideas backfires, he is never to blame. It's never him and always you.

DOOCY: If it works out, great, you look like a genius for sending him. And if it doesn't work out, it's the vice president's fault. TRUMP: I like that idea. Sure. Well, this way, if it works out, I'm going to take the credit. If it doesn't work out, I'm blaming J.D. You better be careful

Of course, Trump likes that idea. His minions in the media were already blaming Vance over the terrible M.O.U.

The LA Times noticed something interesting as well. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood silent and stone-faced behind Donald Trump on Wednesday."



Rubio, who also serves as the president's national security advisor, has remained largely mum since the administration announced a preliminary peace deal on Sunday.

His absence has drawn notice across foreign policy circles — not only because Rubio has served as chief architect of the administration's global strategy thus far, but also because he has become one of the president's most effective communicators, both at home and abroad.