'We Fell Deeply In Love': Trump's Weird Fascination With World Leaders

Donald Trump remains loose in France for the G7 summit—and he can’t stop saying strange things about world leaders he likes.

While sitting next to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump waxed about meeting the Egyptian leader at a hotel when he was a presidential candidate.

“So he was in a hotel,” Trump told reporters. “And I met him and we fell in love, deeply in love— and he didn’t even want to see Hillary. He said, ‘You’re gonna win. I don’t wanna meet her.’ He said, ‘You’re gonna win.’”

A true meet-cute moment. But Sisi better watch out for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Trump described as “the most beautiful looking man.”

Credit: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

“He looks so nice. He’s like an angel, but actually he’s as tough as he’s a killer,” and that is clearly something Trump finds … beguiling?

One can jump to conclusions about what is and what is not going on in Trump’s mind, but his proclivity for fawning over world leaders—usually authoritarians—goes back to his first term in office, when a small country’s dictator wrote him “beautiful letters” that made him fall “in love.”

While Trump may not be a particularly ideological man, he has shown a consistency in mixing up his politics with his personal fascinations.

Published with permission of Daily Kos