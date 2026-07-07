80-Year-Old Trump Goes Full-Blown Creeper On 'Hot' MAGA Musician Half His Age

Evidence is certainly not sparse when it comes to Trump's proclivity for disgusting, pedophilic, creepy, serial-rapist behavior, yet he continues to give us more every chance he gets.

During his recent White House Rose Garden luncheon, the sitting US president spared no effort as he publicly gushed, drooled, and downright thirsted over infamous MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj, openly calling the Trinidad and Tobago immigrant "so hot."

The octogenarian POTUS has long been bold and unabashed in his smitten obsession with the 43-year-old female rapper, who has openly embraced the MAGA movement in Trump's second term, even as Donald continually and publicly fetishizes her.

"We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of—I don't say conservative, I say of common sense," Trump said of Minaj at the Rose Garden event. "She's not conservative or liberal or as they say now 'progressive.'"

It was here that Trump took a moment to go on a brief side-quest tirade about socialists and communism among the American Left before veering back into his creepily unsettling praises for Minaj.

"She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody," he said as he turned his attention back to the musician. "And she's got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody."

Minaj herself seemed to soak up the admiration and attention, posting countless photos and videos from her visit to the White House event.

Captioning a photo of herself that appeared to have been taken during the Rose Garden event, standing beside Trump in the Oval Office with his trademarked, sh*t-eating grin, Minaj wrote, "Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time."

This is far from the first time that the sitting United States president and the washed-up MAGA rapper have done their little public display of inappropriateness, with Minaj paying a visit to the Trump White House back in January to mark the launch of the president's "Trump Accounts," an initiatve that, on the surface, is designed to help parents save money for their newborn children but, like much of anything bearing Trump's name, really only serves to scam you and your kids out of your hard-earned cash. Minaj took to TikTok with a 14-second video of herself holding hands with Donald Trump as he dubbed her the "Queen of Rap."

It seems Trump has been a smitten kitten ever since, pointedly bringing up the musician once again during his rambling, half-baked Black History Month address, in which he disgustingly obsessed over and openly fetishized Minaj's skin and nails.

"I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She's so beautiful. Her skin's so beautiful," Trump said of the female MAGA rapper earlier this year. "I said 'Nicki, you're so beau...' Her nails, her nails. They're like that long."

Trump on Nicki Minaj: "Her skin so beautiful. I said, “Nicki, you are so beautiful.” Her nails are that long, and I said, “Nicki, are they real?” She didn’t want to get into that." — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2026-02-19T00:32:51.417Z

Minaj rose to infamy outside of her career in music when the Trinidad and Tobago-born openly admitted to entering the United States illegally as a young child, where she was raised in Queens, New York, in the same breath as she expressed her deep devotion to and support of President Trump, who is certainly not known for his love of immigrants unless they're one of his wives. The rapper took to social media directly following her January visit to the White House with a photo flaunting a gold card visa that was personally gifted to her by Donald Trump, which ultimately turned out to be nothing more than a kitchy, meaningless "memento."