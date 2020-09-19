Politics
MAGA Man Arrested After Hitting 12-year-old Girl In The Face And Chest With Flagpole

After the girl yelled 'Biden 2020!' at the man, 67-year-old Norbert Logsdon hit the girl in the face with a flagpole.
By Ed Scarce
14 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Video by Crystal Ledoux, mother of the girl.

Remember folks, it's the leftists who are the violent agitators, not the MAGA creeps like this guy. In another video, Logsdon is shown saying that he didn't need to wear a mask, because he wasn't voting for Biden.

Charming people, these MAGA creeps.

Source: Jacksonville.com

A 67-year-old man was arrested this week after a 12-year-old girl was hit in the face by a flagpole during a Donald Trump rally in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Norbert Eugene Logsdon Jr. of Orange Park was charged Wednesday afternoon with abuse of a child without great bodily harm and released on bail, jail records show.

The incident, captured on video by the child's mother, occurred near a shopping center at Blanding and Loch Rane boulevards, the arrest report said.

A group of people were having a sidewalk support event for the Republican president, waving signs and flags just after 5:30 p.m., the report said. The mother was headed with her daughter to get some fast food when they passed the supporters.

The mother yelled something as they sat in a turn lane waiting to get into the restaurant. Logsdon "got upset" and shoved his flagpole through the open right-front passenger window, the report said.

The mother's video shows him coming up to the car with his flagpole and shoving it in at least twice. The end of the flagpole hit the girl on her face and chest, the report said.

A news report on the incident from WJAX, Jacksonville.

Comments

