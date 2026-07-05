'Antifa In Costume': Famous Racist Denies Friendly Fascists

Laura Ingraham, who rose to prominence by being an out-and-proud racist, is suddenly flummoxed by the Patriot Front march in Washington, DC on July 4th.

In the video she quotes, one unmasked person tells her he doesn't like Kash Patel because he is Indian. When the videographer points out that Patel was born in this country, the Patriot Front person apparently speaking for the group says no, Patel is Indian. When asked what he is, the white fascist boy says he was born American.

Yes, this is how stupid and hateful they are. Ingraham has the weirdest response.

I call fake. Looks more like Antifa in costume. No one should be allowed to cover their faces pic.twitter.com/2NoBWHpkKT — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 4, 2026

Huh. I've been wondering all day how many of those clowns were ICE agents. But I agree 100% with part of what she said. ICE agents should not be allowed to be masked and neither should these cowards. They should own their hate.

Response was swift:

You made them Laura.

You should recognize the fruits of your labor.



I hope your kids are so very proud of you. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 5, 2026

Why are you being so harsh to your viewers? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 4, 2026

Why is every obvious consequence of your brand of inflammatory bullshit “fake”



also if you think leftists or the ultra scaaaaary Antifa can get 400 people to wear the same outfit, well, you don’t know leftists — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) July 5, 2026

FACT CHECK: True

So Laura, if it’s Antifa trying to make the right “look bad” then that must mean you think their messaging bad, right?



You’re going on record in disagreeing with their anti-immigrant, pro-white, pro-Christian nation messaging, right? — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) July 4, 2026

Apparently Mike Lee got the talking point too.

Patriot Front:



Brought to you by leftists who don’t know that patriots don’t wear masks. pic.twitter.com/pQOeGP8C0d — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 4, 2026

Is Laura afraid of the monster she and her cohorts in right wing media created? Or just in denial?