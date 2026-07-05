'Antifa In Costume': Famous Racist Denies Friendly Fascists

Like Peter in the Bible, Laura Ingraham denies Patriot Front, claiming they're fake.
'Antifa In Costume': Famous Racist Denies Friendly Fascists
By Karoli KunsJuly 5, 2026

Laura Ingraham, who rose to prominence by being an out-and-proud racist, is suddenly flummoxed by the Patriot Front march in Washington, DC on July 4th.

In the video she quotes, one unmasked person tells her he doesn't like Kash Patel because he is Indian. When the videographer points out that Patel was born in this country, the Patriot Front person apparently speaking for the group says no, Patel is Indian. When asked what he is, the white fascist boy says he was born American.

Yes, this is how stupid and hateful they are. Ingraham has the weirdest response.

Huh. I've been wondering all day how many of those clowns were ICE agents. But I agree 100% with part of what she said. ICE agents should not be allowed to be masked and neither should these cowards. They should own their hate.

Response was swift:

FACT CHECK: True

Apparently Mike Lee got the talking point too.

Is Laura afraid of the monster she and her cohorts in right wing media created? Or just in denial?

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