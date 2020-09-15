TV Joke Laura Ingraham Pushes 'Antifa Wildfires' Meme

This is the job she gets paid for, otherwise she'd be answering phones at the Judicial Watch "offices." And really, who's the bigger joke, Ingraham or Victor Davis Hanson, because I do not know.

including Antifa? LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Did Biden anywhere in that speech lay out his solution to prevent any wildfires in the future or the people who are intentionally setting them in California, VICTOR DAVIS HANSON (GUEST): No, he didn't and I'm looking out of my window right now and I can hardly see anything because it's dusk but it looks like a nuclear winter.

Oregon law enforcement has debunked this talking point because sadly they had to use resources to do so.

When you haven't the sense God gave a gnat🤦‍♀️



No, members of Antifa are NOT setting fires and have NOT been arrested for such.



'STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS!' Law enforcement takes aim at fake Oregon arson claims https://t.co/wba4xiiLfY — Notgoing Totellyou (@M5B1tch) September 11, 2020

Points off, Laura, for excluding Black Lives Matter lesbian Marxists from the firesetting brigade, though I'm sure you believe that's implied.

I try to stay calm. I attempt to tune out the noise. Then Laura Ingraham says that the California wildfires are the fault of, not climate change, but Antifa intentionally starting fires. And then I just lose my shit and begin making lists of nations that don’t have Laura Ingraham — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 15, 2020

Dear @IngrahamAngle , did you know that the references to BLM when it comes to the west coast fires is talking about the BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT? https://t.co/M6ELXS5u19https://t.co/MkrgQzh4AJ — Fiona Robertson (@horsetrix) September 15, 2020

Lady with a personal driver, private schooled kids and a job at a propaganda network that literally won’t let its own employees into the building yet has logged on to the internet to school us on how to handle a pandemic. https://t.co/ZETIMIvj9w — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) September 15, 2020