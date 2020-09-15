TV Joke Laura Ingraham Pushes 'Antifa Wildfires' Meme

This is the job she gets paid for, otherwise she'd be answering phones at the Judicial Watch "offices." And really, who's the bigger joke, Ingraham or Victor Davis Hanson, because I do not know.
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON (GUEST): No, he didn't and I'm looking out of my window right now and I can hardly see anything because it's dusk but it looks like a nuclear winter.
Oregon law enforcement has debunked this talking point because sadly they had to use resources to do so.
Points off, Laura, for excluding Black Lives Matter lesbian Marxists from the firesetting brigade, though I'm sure you believe that's implied.