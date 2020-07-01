Politics
Laura Ingraham Smears Dr. Fauci As Joe Biden's Running Mate

The Fox News host called the top medical expert on the pandemic "Dr. Doom," and said he's undermining Trump's agenda.
On Tuesday night's Ingraham Angle, the late night host attacked Dr. Fauci after he testified to the Senate because he refuses to get in line with Trump's campaign agenda.

Of course, Laura Ingraham campaigns for Donald Trump every single night on her "My Pillow White Power Hour." This is pure projection on her part.

Ingraham has made Dr. Fauci a constant target of smears and attacks. Meanwhile, he continues to give honest information about the pandemic.

“Well, Dr. Doom himself at a Senate hearing today spreading more COVID panic and undermining Trump's agenda," Ingraham said.

COVID panic?

WTF?

At least Laura admitted her own truth. Ingraham is more worried about Trump's re-election agenda than the lives and health of Americans.

Ingraham said, “Now at this point, can we all just admit that Fauci is basically working for the Biden campaign? For all we know, he could be Joe’s running mate."

"Why not?" she asked.

The Fox News host is one of the most prolific virus deniers on the FNC airwaves, who peddles phony medical cures like hydroxychloroquine and lies about our medical experts who refuse to become propaganda tools for Trump (Dr. Brix) all in an effort to get her viewers to ignore health and safety measures during a G-damned pandemic.

If Fox News is concerned at all about lawsuits over COVID deaths from viewers who take this nonsense seriously, they'll get Laura off the air.

