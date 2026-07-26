CNN Trump Toadie Pretends Mr. J6 Cares About Political Violence

CNN's resident Trump toadie, Scott Jennings, gave one of the lamest defenses yet when asked what he thought about Trump's rambling, lie-filled hateful speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner this Friday:

JENNINGS: He started the speech with something that I felt was good and necessary. We do not yield to political violence. I thought that was probably the best line of the speech, given the nature of the event tonight, and he ended the speech by saying, I have great respect for your profession. Now the middle of it is going to be controversial because some of the jokes landed and some of the jokes didn't. I thought the best joke was the RFK joke, you know, I hope you enjoyed the beef; he ran over the cow. I think that was probably the best joke. Some of the jokes veered off into very sort of ornery insults, and that's not going to land for many audiences. But I did like the part about not yielding to political violence, and I did like the fact that he did show respect to the press and their role in our American politics.

Yeah, the guy who incited the angry mob on January 6th cares about political violence. And Trump is constantly assaulting the press and going after journalists who dare to report on his criminal administration, but he lied about "respecting" them, so that just wipes all of that away.

What a joke this guy is. His colleague John Berman did at least point out how ridiculous it was for Jennings to say, "Just ignore 99 percent of what Trump said, and it's all good."

BERMAN: The problem was the other 59 minutes of the one-hour, four- minute speech. That was the issue, that kind of donut hole of everything else there.

You can always count on Jennings to find a way to put lipstick on that Trump pig.