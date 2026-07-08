French Convicted Embezzeler Marine Le Pen Will Run For President

Is being a criminal a requirement for far-right candidates to run for high office?
By John AmatoJuly 8, 2026

After a Paris Appeals court found her guilty of embezzling the European Parliament, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced she will run for president next year.

Let Pen claims her "hands are clean" after the conviction a la Trump and said she plans to run no matter what after her election ban is up.

Outside of being convicted Politico reports Le Pen is leading the race in the first round of voting for the 2027 election.

"Le Pen and the National Rally were accused of embezzling nearly €3 million by hiring party staff under fake parliamentary assistant contracts."

Far-right candidates love being criminals.

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