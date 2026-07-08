Fake GOP Congressman Trolls CNN's Scott Jennings About McConnell

...and CNN airs it anyway!
By Ed ScarceJuly 8, 2026

CNN inadvertently included a tweet by the parody account, Rep. Jack Kimble, representing California's fictitious 54th district, in their list of Republicans who said they'd recently talked on the phone with the ailing Mitch McConnell for what seems the obligatory 20 minutes, although Kimble claimed it was 45. They seemed to miss the fact that the satirical account was making fun of their own Scott Jennings.

Source: Primetimer

Social media user Jack Kimble shared an X post, seemingly taking a dig at commentator Scott Jennings after the latter posted about speaking with Mitch McConnell. The U.S. Senator was hospitalised in June 2026 after he was found unconscious.

On July 7, Jennings wrote on his X:

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He told McConnell that they would like to see him back to work soon. Meanwhile, Jack Kimble wrote in a similar wording structure:

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And Kimble later noted "CNN's extreme leftwing bias."

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