Fox News' Gen. Keane Wants All-Out War With Iran

Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst and national security contributor General Jack Keane told Fox Business that Trump must initiate "major combat operations" in Iran if he wants to succeed.

The general didn't outright say Trump will have to send troops on the ground, but "major combat operations" and "comprehensive attacks" do not just mean bombing raids. Those raids have not been as effective as Trump and his moronic Secretary of Defense are trying to have us believe.

Host Stuart Varney is not happy over Iran's control of Hormuz. Killing more leaders is his solution.

"Sir, are we negotiating away full control of the Strait?" Varney asked. "Because that wouldn't be a win, would it?"

"No, I can't imagine us doing anything like that, Stuart," Gen. Keane replied. "Look, we've got to open the Straits of Hormuz. If we're not going to be able to do it through negotiation, we've got to do it by force."

Force has been useless so far in Trump's attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz. The general is not happy that Iran is fighting back and attacking the US, and he feels negotiating with Iran is pointless.

KEANE: Iran is not going to make a deal with us that would satisfy us. The reality is, we've got to reassess where we are. Escalating against Iran, which is what we've been doing day by day based on their attacks, is not working. It's obvious what we must do is return to major combat operations, Stuart, and the sooner we get on with that, the better.

Varney wondered if Trump will try and eliminate the leadership of the Revolutionary Guards.

KEANE: Well, I don't think we should be, it may be a major attack over what we've done in the past, but that's tit for tat. That's a gradual escalation. I think we have to do a comprehensive attack against them. And what am I really talking about? Start with one, quarantine the country. What do I mean by that? Shut down all the roads and rails in and out. Shut down all airports and all ports in and out of the country. Isolate Iran. And number two, yes, we have got to conduct all-out attacks on the IRGC, their leadership. We have to massive attacks on ballistic missiles and drones. Everything that's driving this country to retaliate against us needs to be attacked from an organizational perspective and also, obviously, from weapons itself. That needs to be done. And the sooner we recognize that, I think, Stuart, the better.

The only way to shut down all the roads and rails in and out, airports and all ports in and out of the country is for targeted ground operations along with bombing raids.

There is no way to isolate Iran without a major escalation of troops, and armaments.

Congress will have to authorize that.

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