Ingraham Has A Fit, Says CNBC Is Full Of Socialists

Someone tell Ingraham the 1950s called and they want their red-baiting talking points back.

You have to wonder if these people even hear themselves talk sometimes; they sound so stupid. Sorry Laura, but the business-friendly CNBC that has the likes of Joe Kernen fluffing Trump at every opportunity is not some "socialist" network looking to enable anyone opposed to Trump.

Here's Ingraham during a rant on her show this Tuesday attacking the DSA, and CNBC for their report on the 10 worst states to live in for 2026, and citing another report with a survey from executives on the best states to do business in, as though that correlates to improving average Americans' lives.

INGRAHAM: And of course, if these socialists really wanted to help the average working person, what would they do? Really wanted to help them. They would want to learn from the red states where the average working person is doing a lot better comparatively. Now check out this recent list. 650 CEOs were polled and they rated the best states in which to do business. The top 10, including Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, are Republican. They're run by Republicans except Virginia, which is at number ten, and North Carolina, kind of a purple state at number five. So money and people, resources, are pouring into red states. So how do the socialists brush this off? Well, they do so either by ignoring it or distorting the data or the little help from their friends. This CNBC report just comes out. They listed the ten worst states to live in for 2026. All the states on this list, okay, Trump won. Every state except, Georgia in 2020. And the list included four of the top 10 states for business. How does that make any sense? They have kind of a weird calculus there, but this is obviously a blatant effort to dismiss and denigrate more conservative states, but it's really nothing new.

After accusing Democrats of being authoritarians when we're living under Trump and more fearmongering over socialism, Ingraham had one last message for Republicans:

My message here to Republicans is this, you must, must seize this opportunity. Elected leaders also must remember that the average working-class voters in Western Pennsylvania and Southwest Ohio, they don't really care that much about Iran. I'm not saying it's not important, but they're the people who gave the victory to Trump. They do care though about their take-home pay and the cost of living, the cost of gas. And for all of you, if you're apathetic about voting this November, think about how much worse your life will be, your family's life will be, if these DSA bozos ever took control.

They're still trying to paint the entire Democratic Party with a few DSA candidates who have won across the country, which is ridiculous. If there was any fairness or equal coverage about what's happened to both parties, our corporate media would have been focusing constantly on the fact that the Republican Party has been taken over by white nationalists, racists, extremists, Trump loyalists, and people who are in basic denial of reality and who do not care about the rule of law or how much economic damage this crazy person they support has done to our country and the world.

Instead we're treated to "CNBC is socialist." These propagandists are pathetic.