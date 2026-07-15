Mike’s Blog Roundup

Diane Ravitch’s Blog - federal judge rules against Trump/DOJ self-dealing;

emptywheel - Trump fired Bondi the day after DOJ agreed to share Epstein Files with New Mexico;

Pharyngula - larval creationist crawls out of corpse of dead creationist;

The Rude Pundit - the white-working-class voter lie;

You Might Notice a Trend - the legacy of a man desperate for relevance.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky.