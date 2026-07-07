Millionaire Bill O'Reilly Tells Americans: 'Stop Yowling About Higher Prices'

At the end of Bill O'Reilly's Monday podcast (around the 20-minute mark), he castigated Americans for "yowling" about high prices because of Trump's inflationary policies and unnecessary war with Iran. Instead, he told people to shut up and get in the stock market.

For multimillionaires, having disposable income is like breathing air on a nice day at the beach.

Bill O unintentionally explained that Trump's policies only benefit the very rich, while causing hundreds of millions of people to suffer.

O'REILLY: What do you think that the government is going to provide a comfortable living for you? Is that what you think? You'll get Social Security, but that eeks by. You want to live in a trailer? Stock market is the way to amass capital. I'm not a speculator. I My portfolio is doing great because Trump, his policies, appeal to the big companies, but 40% of Americans don't participate in capitalism and a lot of them are yowling about high prices? Come on. You get 4% inflation here. Live in the real world. So you younger people, you got to get into the stock market

I haven't written about this blowhard for years, but he's still an arrogant prick.

During his tenure at Fox News, he was paid between $ 15 and $25 million a year, and his net worth has been estimated at between $ 70 and $100 million.

He cannot comprehend families trying to make ends meet, especially in their younger years.

As a side note, during Biden's presidency, Bill O'Reilly constantly railed against Biden's policies that he claimed caused high inflation for the folks.



Then there's the record-high gas price situation that Joe blames on bad Vlad storming into Ukraine. But wait. When President Trump left office, a gallon of gas averaged $2.93. After a year of Biden, a gallon cost $3.75. And that was a month before Putin invaded. Does Joe know that? Does Jill? Does Jen? Helloooooo, anyone?

Under Biden's presidency, the economy recovered nicely, and markets rose after COVID, but O'Reilly said nothing to stop whining about inflation.

Instead, only criticisms.

(h/t Mediaite)