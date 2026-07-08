Morally Bankrupt Fox News Claims Dems 'Have No Moral Compass'

Sometimes I am almost left speechless listening to craven Republicans on Fox News make the most ridiculous arguments to defend Trump's immorality, lies and crimes along with the entire GOP.

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell - if you can call him that - used one awful Democratic candidate, Graham Platner, to launch a smear campaign against the entire

Democratic party since 2020 as being morally bankrupt by using unsubstantiated and unproven claims by Tara Reade against Joe Biden. Yes, THAT Tara Reade. The one who became a Russian citizen last year. What a coincidence.

I won't bother listing all the sexual deviants, criminals, liars, anti-democratic members of the GOP because it would take too much time.

I will mention one name though. Ken Paxton.

CALDWELL: The moral compass in the Democratic Party has long been dead for many of the folks within the Democratic Party. I think back to 2020 when there was an allegation by Tara Reid Against Joe Biden and women in the MeToo moment said I believe her. But there's no way that I can step out and say that because I want Trump to lose so they've already prioritized winning over anything else. So this is where we are as a country.You can pick the good guys, which are more likely the Republicans or you can pick the Democrats who? Continuously show us that they are not up for the task. They're not morally responsible.

It's like being lectured by a serial rapist on the virtues of chastity.