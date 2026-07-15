Hannity And Stephen Miller Call To 'Unleash' Middle East To 'Take Care Of Business'

I don't understand how Fox News viewers can believe any of this propaganda while they're seeing the cacophony surrounding the Iran war.

Their viewers watch Trump change positions every single day, whether he is closing, then opening Hormuz, bombing and not bombing Iran, decimating all their military capabilities and then blowing up new ones, etc.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity and Trump right-hand man Stephen Miller claimed that the incompetent team of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff is on the verge of a peace deal with Iran except for a few outliers. Those outliers control the Iranian military and defense, which is very much alive.

Kushner and Witkoff have been abject failures as negotiators.

HANNITY: You know, I think we're at this point where I actually think that Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff are on the verge. There are Iranians that want out of all of this and would be willing to make the deal that has been offered with them. But then you've got these rogue loyalists to the old regime, hardcore, you know, holdovers that remain, and maybe it's time to unleash the countries in the region to just take care of business, because as long as they're in the way, how is, you know, it's this is going to happen every week or two. Is it not, Stephen? MILLER: Well, you're completely right, Sean. There are elements in the country, in the government that are desperate to make a deal with the United States. And we entered into an agreement that the Iranians violated. They attacked commercial shipping through the Strait, and President Trump made clear, you do not cross the United States. You do not violate an agreement with the United States. You do not break your word with President Trump or America. And you attack shipping in violation of that agreement, and you will pay a hellish price. And that is what has happened.

When has a bombing campaign secured a US victory in a major war?

Never.

As he grows more frustrated, Trump, sooner rather than later, will then be bombing civilian targets.

Miller must always glorify Trump as a hero, no matter how many lies he tells.

MILLER: President Trump has finally, after years, 47 years of American presidents of both parties, allowing this country and its leadership to bully, threaten, maim, murder, kill, spill rivers of innocent blood, and then ultimately threaten the world with the development of a nuclear weapon. This president alone had the courage and the strength to decapitate their ability to wage global jihad against innocence.

Listening to Stephen Miller do a pale imitation of Whiskey Pete's hyperventilating faux-masculine toxicity is unnerving.

Miller is about as threatening as a blade of grass in a hurricane.

"And President Trump has to strengthen the fortitude to see it through to his conclusion," Miller said.

Trump is already bored with the war.

This President alone started a war with Iran that he promised he would never do because Bibi was going to bomb them.

Iran is making him look weak, frail, and disillusioned.