Stephen Miller Delivers An Incredible Self-Own On Hannity's Show

President Stephen Miller appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show and launched a wild rant about Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Miller, who is absolutely a textbook example of a fascist, doesn't like that word thrown around by the left, but it's OK when he does it.

Still, he asked, "Why did Gavin Newsom say Stephen Miller is a fascist?" before launching into a rant and inadvertently admitting that he is a fascist.

"It is a message that his team is sending to all the crazies and lunatics out there, and we're not going to absolve the Democrats of responsibility anymore," he said. "There's a reason why all of these killers, all of these lunatics, all of these terrorists adopt the same language."



"They say they're trying to kill the fascist to try to stop the fascist," he added. "This is deliberate. President Trump is saying that we as a nation are not going to tolerate it anymore, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force at the FBI is going to find these terrorists, and we're going to put them behind bars."

Oh no, that sounds scary! At any rate, after Pete Hegseth's Big Boy military gathering, where Donald J. Trump spewed out some real authoritarian shit, Miller wants us to tone down the rhetoric by not calling a fascist a fascist. In doing so, Miller only confirmed our point that the Trump administration is "not going to tolerate" the American people who want to "stop the fascist" shitshow we're witnessing.

Miller just thought he'd do a fascism on Hannity's show. Meanwhile, Hegseth called the top brass in from around the world to refer to the generals and admirals as "fat" just before the obese commander-in-chief stepped onto the stage.