Kristen Welker Delivers Incredible Self-Own While Attacking Biden

The media is all in for the felon. After all, he brings in the clicks. But our democracy is on the line. We chose our nominee, and it shouldn't be the Beltway media's decision. Now, NBC's Kristen Welker used her program to attack President Joe Biden for mixing up names while ignoring the fact that Trump has done that on multiple occasions. And while hammering Biden over it, she, too, mixed up a name and called Biden "President Trump."

"Well, the president was clearly comfortable discussing foreign policy issues from Ukraine to China, but he did mix up Vice President Harris and former President Trump's names mere minutes into the event, just hours after mistakenly calling Ukrainian President Zelensky President Putin," she said. "One group that's happy with how President Trump, President Biden's news conference went last night, Republicans, especially those around former President Trump."

Good save, Kristen.

Here is Trump mixing up names multiple times.

Trump mixing up namespic.twitter.com/B0sAHdBuPd — I'm All Write 🍻 (@imallwritecom) July 12, 2024

Girl, just stop. I've done worse than Biden, once calling my Honey by my ex's name. There was no argument. It happens. I called him by that asshole's name for no explainable reason, just like Biden mixed up names, and now, Welker did, too. Calm your tits, media. We're fighting for democracy while they are fighting for airtime.