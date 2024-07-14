Kristen Welker Delivers Incredible Self-Own While Attacking Biden

She needs a competency test.
By Conover KennardJuly 14, 2024

The media is all in for the felon. After all, he brings in the clicks. But our democracy is on the line. We chose our nominee, and it shouldn't be the Beltway media's decision. Now, NBC's Kristen Welker used her program to attack President Joe Biden for mixing up names while ignoring the fact that Trump has done that on multiple occasions. And while hammering Biden over it, she, too, mixed up a name and called Biden "President Trump."

"Well, the president was clearly comfortable discussing foreign policy issues from Ukraine to China, but he did mix up Vice President Harris and former President Trump's names mere minutes into the event, just hours after mistakenly calling Ukrainian President Zelensky President Putin," she said. "One group that's happy with how President Trump, President Biden's news conference went last night, Republicans, especially those around former President Trump."

Good save, Kristen.

Here is Trump mixing up names multiple times.

Girl, just stop. I've done worse than Biden, once calling my Honey by my ex's name. There was no argument. It happens. I called him by that asshole's name for no explainable reason, just like Biden mixed up names, and now, Welker did, too. Calm your tits, media. We're fighting for democracy while they are fighting for airtime.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon