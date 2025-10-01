Trump's Military Training Order Violates Constitution

During Donald Trump's crazy speech to military leaders at Quantico, Virginia, he proposed using the US military and National Guard to fight Chicago crime as a training grounds for his new war machine - which is blatantly unconstitutional.

Demented Donald is living his fascist dream.

TRUMP: I want to salute every service member who has helped us carry out this critical mission.

It's really a very important mission.

And I told Pete, we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military, because we're going into Chicago, where it's a big city with an incompetent governor, stupid governor, stupid.

They threw him out of his family business.

He was so stupid.

I know the family.

He becomes governor.

He's got money, not money that he made, but he ran for governor, he won.

And now he criticizes us all the time.