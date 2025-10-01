Trump's Military Training Order Violates Constitution

During Donald Trump's crazy speech to military leaders at Quantico, Virginia, he proposed using the US military and National Guard to fight Chicago crime as a training grounds for his new war machine - which is blatantly unconstitutional.
Demented Donald is living his fascist dream.
TRUMP: I want to salute every service member who has helped us carry out this critical mission.
It's really a very important mission.
And I told Pete, we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military, because we're going into Chicago, where it's a big city with an incompetent governor, stupid governor, stupid.
They threw him out of his family business.
He was so stupid.
I know the family.
He becomes governor.
He's got money, not money that he made, but he ran for governor, he won.
And now he criticizes us all the time.
Trump is claiming emergency powers to call in the National Guard to blue cities, against governors that are his political rivals which is un-American.
Trump is so drunk on Supreme Court rulings that he is now openly stating he wants the US military to police US citizens so it will act training grounds for our troops.
This is fucking criminally insane.