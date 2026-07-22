Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Grills Hegseth On Administration's Lies About Iran

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took our lying "Secretary of War" Pete Hegseth through the wood chipper this Tuesday during a hearing on emergency funding to replenish the $80 billion this administration has blown through during this illegal war with Iran.

It's been a while since I've seen someone with this much flop-sweat pouring off of them during a hearing. Old Kegsbreath looked in desperate need of a towel as Gillibrand tore him to shreds on their evolving bullshit as to how things are going so far with this war.

GILLIBRAND: Secretary Hegseth, you're requesting billions of dollars in supplemental funding for a war that you said would last for weeks and that the President has no plan or ability to end.

At the same time, this still unauthorized and extremely unpopular war has caused gas, diesel, fertilizer, and other essentials that New Yorkers and our farmers need across the country and has become much more expensive.

So how do I go back to New York, and what would you say to them who are seeing their healthcare bills rise because massive cuts to Medicaid, they've seen their grocery and gas bills rise, and this unpopular and unauthorized war abroad is a higher priority to this administration than their ability to feed their families and provide healthcare to their loved ones who are sick.

HEGSETH: Well, Senator, you're talking about political trade-offs, and our job is to deliver for the United States military and the President of the United States. And we look at the cost of a nuclear Iran, and we want to prevent that for future generations.

And that requires funding and supplementals and this budget and next-generation capabilities. And that's why we're here today to request some of that to ensure we can ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

GILLIBRAND: So you're essentially saying, you're asking for literally $1.5 trillion, for a war that President Trump said he already won.

You're asking for $1.5 trillion, unlimited money for bombs, but insufficient money for the American people for their health care, their food, their housing, and our farmers -- Secretary Rollins -- who we have cut SNAP programs, we are not funding the losses from emergencies that have happened in blue states, particularly when we had frost.

ROLLINS: That's not true.

GILLIBRAND: False. You're not funding it.

But back to you, Secretary Hegseth.

ROLLINS: And I would like to respond to the fertilizer and gas.

GILLIBRAND: You'll have your chance. Secretary Hegseth...

ROLLINS: There's no reason to be rude.

GILLIBRAND: You are asking for unlimited money for bombs when people can't feed their families. And I don't know how this administration intends to defend those decisions to the American people.

HEGSETH: Not unlimited bombs, Senator. I'm asking for the right bombs at the right time to ensure we can deter our adversaries into the future. And that's why this is a generational investment. (crosstalk)

And the previous administration didn't fund this department. (crosstalk)

GILLIBRAND: The reason why they are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don't add up.

About Iran specifically, you said that we had obliterated, quote unquote, Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons. The President made the same claim. Yet eight months later, in February of 2026, the President launched an active war claiming Iran was within two weeks of having a weapon.

So when you say two very different things, the American people don't know who to believe or what to believe. They just know they can't afford their health care, they can't afford their food, they can't afford housing, and our farmers are continuing to suffer.

So, which is true? Was it obliterated or wasn't it? What's the status?

HEGSETH: The nuclear sites under Midnight Hammer were obliterated, but Iranians foolishly continued to attempt to pursue nuclear capabilities... (crosstalk) which is why we destroyed their defense industrial base and so many of the other capabilities to ensure they can't get to a nuclear weapon.

So we're staying laser focused on the objective, and you're trying to make campaign commercials.

GILLIBRAND: No, we're not.

HEGSETH: And that's fine.

GILLIBRAND: So listen to this. You also say that you made the missile program, quote, destroyed and made combat ineffective. "Iran's entire ballistic missile production capacity, every company that builds every component of those missiles has been functionally defeated and destroyed, and that the missile program, existing stockpiles were depleted and decimated, almost completely ineffective."

So why are there missiles left to hit Jordan and result in the loss of life of our brave men and women?

HEGSETH: As we stated from the beginning, the Iranian defense industrial base is effectively gone, but they do have underground facilities because they're the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and they've spent 47 years trying to hide their missiles under mountains (crosstalk) just like their nuclear capabilities, because they would like to get a nuclear weapon to wield it against us.

GILLIBRAND: We just don't know what version of the war to believe, because it's either over or it's not over. It's within two weeks, or it's not two weeks. We have no missiles, or we have missiles.

And that consternation is why so many New Yorkers are perplexed, stressed out, and find this war to be incredibly unpopular, because they don't understand the choices that the President's making, and they don't agree with those choices.