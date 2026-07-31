SF 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Photo Released After Car Crash

WGN-TV used a meme photo of Shanahan as Mitch McConnell with Elaine Chao.
By Ed ScarceJuly 31, 2026

WGN in Chicago with the faux pas. Understandable mistake, though, using a meme photo of Kyle Shanahan with Elaine Chao in the hospital instead of a real one.

Source: The Daily Mail

A Chicago-based TV station has gone viral for being tricked into using a fake image of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in hospital.

WGN-TV ran the picture of Shanahan sitting upright in a hospital bed alongside a woman, suggesting it was in the aftermath of the car crash that has left him with multiple serious injuries.

But the actual photo, released earlier this month, was of Senator Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao following his admission to hospital in mid-June after a fall and 'mild case of pneumonia'.

The 84-year-old has not spoken publicly since his hospitalization 47 days ago amid widespread speculation about his health.

Earlier this week, Shanahan admitted to a small group of 49ers reporters that he was to blame for the car crash in northern California on July 14 after briefly looking away from the road to pick up his cell phone.

The 46-year-old collided with an SUV near his home in Palo Alto while returning from a chiropractor appointment. He broke his nose, three ribs, his hand, required more than 40 stitches in his face and suffered a severe concussion.

And the now-infamous first photo of McConnell in hospital.

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