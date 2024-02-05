Deranged Fox News Pundit Hopes Taylor Swift Sends KC Chiefs 'Down In Flames'

Fox News pundit Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, blasted Taylor Swift on Sunday and hoped that her support of the Kansas City Chiefs would send the franchise down in flames.
By David EdwardsFebruary 5, 2024

Fox News pundit Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, blasted Taylor Swift on Sunday and hoped that her support of the Kansas City Chiefs would send the franchise down in flames.

During an interview on the Fox News Media Buzz program, Travis reflected on news that Swift would attend the Super Bowl to root for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"You weighed in on Taylor Swift a few weeks ago when you said she was partially responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs losing a couple of games," host Howard Kurtz told Travis. "Do you stand by that comment?"

"I hope that she's the Yoko Ono of the Kansas City Chiefs, and she destroys their dynasty and puts them down in flames," Travis replied. "That's why I am proudly supporting the San Francisco 49ers, America's team, on Sunday against Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon