Trump Biographer Describes Sitting Face-To-Face With Trump During Delirious Meltdowns

During an episode of his podcast, Inside Trump's Head, infamous Trump biographer Michael Wolff gave Americans a glimpse of what it's like to actually sit face-to-face with Donald Trump in the midst of one of his delirious, eyeball-bulging temper tantrums, and it's worse than we were even prepared for.

Speaking with his co-host Joanna Coles, the pair were discussing the topic of Trump's deep-seated anger about his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden. Coles pressed Wolff to tell listeners exactly what he's seen while in the trenches with the president.

Wolff described sitting across the table from Donald Trump when he began to grow upset about the 2020 election, telling Coles, "I've actually sat with him, I mean, very clearly sat across the table from him and heard him go on at length about this."

Coles pointed back to her co-host's past revelations regarding Trump's "obsessive recitation of numbers" surrounding the presidential election that he still, to this day, believes was stolen right out from under his nose, noting that Wolff has long said that Donald Trump has "his hurt on display" during these episodes of a sort of "delirium."

But Wolff took things a step further still when he revealed that Trump actually has a physical reaction when in the throes of one of his fits.

"I mean, he looks strange," Wolff explained. "His eyes, his eyes go, you know, kind of bulge, and you're afraid."

He goes on to add that the sheer intensity of Trump's anger makes the people around him want to sit still and silent, for fear of becoming his next target.

"You kind of hold your breath," the Trump biographer described.

He went on to recall thinking, "This is craziness. I mean, I can't see this in any other way, and I think almost anybody would react in a similar fashion to the way I reacted."

"I just did not know how to react sitting there. It goes on for a long time. One of these sessions may have gone on for two hours. You just don't know what to say."

Wolff ultimately says that, having witnessed Trump's behaviors firsthand, in person, "there is mental illness here."