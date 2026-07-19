'People Could Die': WH 'Scrambled' To Stop Trump From Naming Names In Election Speech

According to a deeply unsettling new report from POLITICO, White House staffers were left "scrambling" to calm President Trump down and keep him restrained and on script during his big election fraud speech, after Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte took it upon himself to get the president "all spun up," only to tuck his tail right before Donald took the stage after he realized "people could die."

Inside sources with direct knowledge on the matter told POLITICO that Pulte was heavily pushing for Trump to publicly name the names of multiple intelligence analysts who stand accused by the Trump Administration of purposefully hiding "election interference" from the president.

Unsurprisingly, the mere notion of this move sent Donald Trump into a rabid tizzy, with sources describing him as "all spun up," ready to drop names like bombs from the stage, as senior White House officials "scrambled" to regain control of the situation before Pulte and Trump popped a Genie out of a bottle that could never be put back again.

According to the report, senior officials all but pleaded with Pulte to pull back on his idea, warning him that name-dropping intelligence analysts would almost assuredly put those people in direct danger and embolden "conspiracy theorists to take the law into their own hands" -- something one would think the Director of National Intelligence would already have sense enough to know.

POLITICO reports:

"Pulte got really scared by the whole thing and pulled back,” said one of the two senior officials. “He got POTUS all spun up and then was incredibly scared when he realized people could die with his reckless behavior.” Simultaneously, several Trump officials urged the president to remain restrained and on script, a notoriously difficult task for the president, whose aides often learn what the president is going to say as he says it. “They explained the way to be taken seriously is not to be crazy,” the senior official told POLITICO.

Even after staffers were miraculously able to pull the president back from the brink of utter insanity and anarchy, Donald Trump still managed to deliver one of the most dangerous speeches to ever fly from his mouth, telling the world that his administration had discovered "burn bags" hailing from the Obama Admin, demanding a criminal investigation into his predecessor and pointing a fat fingers at multiple foreign powers, most particulrly, China, despite having precisely zero evidence to back his claims.

He did, however, manage to expose his own lies regarding Russian involvement in the 2020 presidential election as part of the trove of documents he unredacted and publicly released in an effort to back up his deranged claims.