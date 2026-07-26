Trump Suffers Yet Another Loss In His War On Voting

But the wannabe dictator’s war on our democracy will almost certainly go on.
Trump Suffers Yet Another Loss In His War On Voting
Credit: Michael Vadon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJuly 26, 2026

On Saturday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit blocked Donald Trump’s anti-mail voting order. A lower court had already blocked the order after a lawsuit brought by 23 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia. But Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal attorney cosplaying as the country’s acting attorney general, seems to have no limit for spending taxpayer money to please Donald Trump, in this case by persevering in the effort to make voting harder and less trusted.

Democracy Docket explains: “The Trump administration has ordered DHS to run states’ voter files through a flawed database system called the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE), which is supposed to be used solely for verifying eligibility for government benefits. Election experts have shown that the SAVE system has regularly misidentified eligible voters.”

“Trump’s order also required the US Postal Service to only deliver ballots to voters on each state’s approved mail-in ballot list,” The Guardian noted.

On top of all that, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin “has said he will pursue criminal charges against state election officials who don’t comply,” Democracy Docket pointed out.

The good news is that Trump’s assault on voting and the states’ Constitutional right to solely determine voter eligibility has been thwarted, at least for the time being.

The bad news is that “taxpayer money is no object.” Blanche seems poised to take the matter to the MAGA Supreme Court. USA Today reported that before Saturday’s ruling, “a federal judge in Washington, DC, rejected a related effort by Democrats to block Trump's order on similar grounds. The DOJ warned that absent a ruling in its favor from the 1st Circuit, it may be forced to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.” [My emphases]

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