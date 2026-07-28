Trump's Crypto Scam Is Much Worse Than You Think

John Oliver's Last Week Tonight took almost the entirety of Sunday's program to expose incredible corruption that is the Trump family's crypto business.

I haven't taken the time myself to look up his World Liberty company, but the pay-to-play nature is downright criminal.

Donald may be failing mentally and physically right before our eyes, but it doesn't take a Mensa member to figure this grift out.

Memecoins netted Trump millions of dollars while all other investors lost their shirts.

Trump is allegedly being paid off by billionaires being investigated by the federal government for money laundering and other crimes, who then invest millions of dollars in World Liberty, a company started by his two sons. The outcome of those massive investments into the Trump family small time operation is that the SEC suddenly drops those charges or settles for pennies on the billions.

This in turn has made Trump over 1.4 billion dollars in profits in his 18 months holding office.

His response is to claim his sons are loving crypto.

This is fucking insane.

I remember how during the 2016 election cycle, Trump and his henchmen screamed about the Clinton Foundation receiving small donations and possibly getting access to Hillary and Bill. Of course there was no wrongdoing ever found, but that never stops Trump or the cult from endlessly screaming about it and sliming people with innuendo.

This grift is on another level.



The Guardian, "Trump had once referred to bitcoin as “a scam”, but has had a “pretty significant change of heart” after seeing an industry “willing to spend a shitload helping him get elected”.He also saw that it was a fruitful source of money – in his first year back in office, he made more than $2.2bn, most of which came from his family’s crypto dealings of $1.4bn."

This would never fly if there were even a few Republicans in Congress who actually believed in the oath they took. This is naked corruption, aided by an industry tailor made for crime and corruption.

If the Democrats win back the House and Senate, (VOTE) their committees will have plenty to investigate.

The kangaroo Supreme Court ruling giving Trump almost unlimited power as a president does not extend to his family business ventures, no matter how hard he tries to make them "official acts."