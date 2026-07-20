Tulsi Gabbard's Brother Arrested For SICK Behavior Towards Children At Hotel

As if Tulsi Gabbard wasn't scandal-ridden enough all on her own, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has now revealed that the former Democratic presidential candidate turned former Trump Administration Director of National Intelligence's 55-year-old brother, Batarti Gabbard, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly attempted to lure multiple young children into his hotel room in Honolulu, Hawaii, with "gum and money."

The disturbing report reveals:

"Batarti Gabbard, aka Bhakti Gabbard, allegedly approached several children, including a boy, age 9, and offered them gum and money to accompany him to his hotel room, according to police. He also asked the children for their names and wrote them in a notebook, police said. The children refused to go with him, and the suspect walked away."

On the same day as the disgusting hotel incident, reports have confirmed that Batarti Gabbard's wife, Kimberly Gabbard, filed a petition seeking a protective order from her husband, citing what she described as "bizarre behavior" the previous day, when her husband was allegedly "singing loudly" and "disrupting others" in public.

According to the report, Kimberly Gabbard's petition reads, "His family members and I have repeatedly encouraged him to seek psychiatric treatment due to his significant deterioration of his mental state and judgment."

Batarti Gabbard ultimately only received a misdemeanor charge of second-degree custodial interference in connection with the disturbing incident.