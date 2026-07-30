The picture above is an AI rendering, but "This is not Wildberries, please fly away" was painted on the roof of Ozon's major Nizhny Novgorod logistics hub. Ozon is another e-commerce giant in Russia and the chief competitor to Wildberries, and is hoping to escape the same fate.

Source: Dev.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces plan to completely paralyze the work of the largest Russian marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon. The main goal of these operations is to destroy the logistics of the enemy army and provoke a large-scale collapse of the aggressor country's banking system.

Such intentions were announced by the head of deftech company Fire Point, Depnis Shtilerman, during an interview with Dmitry Gordon. According to him, systemic pressure on the weaknesses of the Russian economy is a mandatory step in the war.

As the company's head explained, Wildberries is one of the largest borrowers in Russia. Its collapse will inevitably lead to the collapse of a large number of financial institutions, including VTB Bank. The latter, according to the speaker, made a big bet on the marketplace, expecting to automatically get its multi-million dollar customer base.

“VTB was already doing poorly, and now trillions of rubles in loans will be irretrievably lost. And this could put the second largest bank in Russia at risk. This needs to continue,” Shtilerman emphasized, adding that Ozon should follow Wildberries.