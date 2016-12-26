Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Happy Boxing Day, Crooks and Liars! We are winding down 2016 (is it over YET?!) and at my place we make a belated Christmas wish.

Welcome Back To Pottersville is kicking it.

Fritinancy gives us a Festivus wail.

Every Goddamn Day says goodbye to 2016.

Bonus Track: Yet Another Suomi reminds us what a ridiculously beautiful world we live in.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Latest from CLTV