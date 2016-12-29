With Tortoise-Like Speed, Trump Says He'll Get Around To Hacking Briefing Next Week

After President Obama slapped sanctions on Russian intelligence officials, named their hackers, and released a report which included digital evidence of their hacking, there was silence from the Trump transition.

For awhile.

But they did get around to releasing this statement a few minutes ago, at long last.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Trump's statement read. "Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

The bottom line? Just move along, nothing to see here, but just to make you happy, I'll have a peek at things...next week.

Imagine that. Imagine something like an attack on our electrical grid by hackers, and Trump issuing a statement to Americans telling them just to move along. It sort of reminds of the time Bush told everyone to go shopping after 9-11, doesn't it?

Or imagine some other form of physical attack on the country, and President Trump telling us he'll get around to looking into it next week.

This is, by far, one of the lamest responses I've ever seen to what is clearly foreign interference in our elections.

But no worries. He'll take a briefing next week, when news cycles have moved on to other things.

Update:

Will Bunch is on a roll over this.

"Yesterday, Dec. 7, a date which will live in infamy...OK, time to move on." #TrumpThroughHistory pic.twitter.com/6mV67ZQk6y — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) December 29, 2016

"The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here...so let's just move on." #TrumpThroughHistory pic.twitter.com/booczMHiLI — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) December 29, 2016