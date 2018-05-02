Former CIA Chief: Briefers Never Said The Election Wasn't Affected

Former CIA chief Michael Hayden knew if Trump became president, it was going to be harder than usual to penetrate his skull, and talked about it on Morning Joe today.

"We always knew that if Donald Trump were to become president, this is going to be a heavier-than-average lift because all of these traits over here, he had two or three extra doses from the Creator -- instinctive, creative, self-confident. We knew it was going to be hard," he said.

"It is a national tragedy that the first time we had to go and jump that speed bump was down the street here on the 6th of January when we had to go brief the president on a matter that lot of other Americans, not us, but a lot of other Americans were using to challenge his very legitimacy to be the president of the United States.

"It was a perfect storm. We went into a ditch and we're still trying to work our way clear of the effects of being in that ditch."

"Explain that," Scarborough said. "What happened?"

"Well, we get into the briefing, that broadly accepted that the Russians had done something. they didn't argue that," Hayden said.

"They said in the meeting, 'But it didn't affect the election.' Jim Clapper and company said, "We're not saying that. We have no art or science that measures how they can or can't affect, did or didn't affect the election.'

"About two hours later, Team Trump went out and gave a press briefing, thanked the guy for coming. 'Thank God the Russians didn't affect the election.' Threw it right in the face of what it was that the team said, we can't say one way or the other."

"And apparently, Willie, they were talking about that in front of the briefers, saying how do we spin this."