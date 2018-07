You gotta love this Trump bunch -- they always see the sunny side! Jake Tapper brings up this White House statement on yesterday's indictments, and also Rudy Giuliani:

NEW: White House responds to Russian hacking indictments. pic.twitter.com/rtj16iq7yR — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 13, 2018

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

Michael Hayden, former NSA chief and former CIA director, doesn't see it quite that way. He told Tapper, "I would not be surprised if this were the last indictment we see that doesn't mention an American."

Yeah, I'll bet he's right!